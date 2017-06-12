2 arrested in shootout that left man dead
A month after a botched robbery became a fatal shootout, authorities have arrested two people, including a Gastonia woman, on charges including attempted murder and attempted robbery. Marion Palmer Yarborough, 51, of Gastonia, was shot dead May 6 in the front yard of a Painter Lane home after Lincoln County detectives say he and two other people pretended to sell guns.
