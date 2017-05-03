Workplace fatalities in NC remain a w...

Workplace fatalities in NC remain a woefully under-addressed scandal

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Jefferson Post Online Edition

On April 15, 2015, Robert Rue died on the job. Rue had been an electrician since graduating from Cary High School in 1971 - coincidentally, the same year the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was formed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jefferson Post Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in Tue jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr 11 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar '17 Blondie1973 13
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Mar '17 Belmont 60
new from minnesota Mar '17 monster may 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Mar '17 Penny 285
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC