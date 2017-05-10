Work begins on new Saltwater Markets location in Gastonia
A business that specializes in shipping fresh seafood and meat is wasting no time on its planned expansion into Gaston County. The city of Gastonia this month approved a building permit for Saltwater Markets to open its second location at 3418 S. New Hope Road.
