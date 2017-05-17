Woman run over trying to sell TV

A woman attempting to sell a television from a hotel parking lot instead had her property stolen and her leg run over Tuesday night. Amanda Eversole was hoping to complete a transaction at the Days Inn at 1700 N. Chester St. with people in a light blue passenger car before 11 p.m. After loading the 35-inch flat screen into the vehicle, the driver sped off, striking her in the process, police say.

