Weekend: Comedy show at Charleya s in Gastonia
The sound of laughter is coming to Charley's Restaurant and Entertainment Club, 124 S. South St., Gastonia, with the Reckless Talk Comedy Show. The show is Friday, May 19. "I went to an open mic night at Comedy Zone in Charlotte," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling my nudes
|Tue
|shelby0208
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May 9
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May 7
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May 2
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC