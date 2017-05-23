Walkers, runners take part in CaroMont Community Challenge Updated at

Gray skies and cooler temperatures did not deter people at the 2017 CaroMont Community Challenge on Saturday, May 13. Walkers, runners and general participants showed up in support of health and fitness, and the Gaston County Schools Robotics Program, the primary beneficiary of all proceeds from the event. Let Me Run, a running program for fourth through eighth-grade boys, kicked off the event at 8:30 a.m., but not before the Army Corp of Gastonia got the crowd warmed up with jumping jacks and calf stretches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.