Video: Woman escorted out of McHenrya s office
A Facebook Live video a woman made while being escorted out the U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry's office in Gastonia last week has attracted almost 5 million views. Julie Anderson of Gastonia went to McHenry's district office inside the Gaston County Administration Building on May 5 to complain about his vote for "Trumpcare," or President Donald Trump's alternative to the Affordable Healthcare Act. The video begins with a Gaston County Sheriff's deputy walking back inside the building as Anderson begins to explain that had just escorted her out.
