VIDEO: Gastonia city worker hurt in fire

VIDEO: Gastonia city worker hurt in fire

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A tall, dark funnel of smoke hovered over much of Gastonia for minutes after a city utility truck sparked a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday. The Two Rivers Utilities truck was at the complex on the intersection of Duhart Avenue and Oakdale Street dealing with a sewage backup when it either made direct contact with or arched a power line, Gastonia Public Works Director Matt Bernhardt said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know anything about custom knives Tue oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May 7 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May 2 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr 11 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar '17 Blondie1973 13
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Mar '17 Belmont 60
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC