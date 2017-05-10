VIDEO: Gastonia city worker hurt in fire

A tall, dark funnel of smoke hovered over much of Gastonia for minutes after a city utility truck sparked a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday. The Two Rivers Utilities truck was at the complex on the intersection of Duhart Avenue and Oakdale Street dealing with a sewage backup when it either made direct contact with or arched a power line, Gastonia Public Works Director Matt Bernhardt said.

