VIDEO: Customer chases store robber in Gaston County
A woman inside a convenience store during a robbery tried to stop a robber from getting away. Surveillance video from Sunday night inside the Kingsway on Chapel Grove Church Road near Gastonia captured a man entering the store and waving a gun at the female clerk.
