VIDEO: Customer chases store robber i...

VIDEO: Customer chases store robber in Gaston County

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: WSOCTV

A woman inside a convenience store during a robbery tried to stop a robber from getting away. Surveillance video from Sunday night inside the Kingsway on Chapel Grove Church Road near Gastonia captured a man entering the store and waving a gun at the female clerk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May 2 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr 11 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar '17 Blondie1973 13
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Mar '17 Belmont 60
new from minnesota Mar '17 monster may 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Mar '17 Penny 285
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,790,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC