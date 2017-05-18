Transgender woman sees easier path fo...

Transgender woman sees easier path for others in Gaston

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Mary Costner sat at the Starbucks on Cox Road, twirling her hair with her finger and sipping her drink.  Costner knows about the difficulties of being oneself. Originally from Shelby, the Gastonia resident remembers growing up and trying on her mother's makeup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Selling my nudes Tue shelby0208 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May 9 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May 7 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May 2 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr '17 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar '17 Blondie1973 13
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC