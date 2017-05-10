Threatened suicides rise at Gastonia ...

Threatened suicides rise at Gastonia bridges

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

After a high school student leaped to her death off a Gastonia overpass a little more than five months ago, a community rallied to ensure others going through a mental health crisis would have a place to turn. But since her Nov. 21 death, police in Gastonia have recorded a noticeable increase in the number of people threatening suicide on city bridges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know anything about custom knives Tue oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at Sun pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May 2 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr 11 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar '17 Blondie1973 13
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Mar '17 Belmont 60
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC