Third Zaxbya s opens Monday in Gastonia
Doors to the fast-serve restaurant, located at 2430 N. Chester St. in Gastonia, open at 10:30 a.m. Zaxby's menu includes chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads, along with desserts, appetizers and side items. "The people of Gastonia have been incredible and we cannot wait to bring them this additional location,” said Josh Davis, location district manager.
