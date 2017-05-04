Swatting litter bugs

If you've driven down any road or highway in Gaston County, chances are you've seen a stray fast food bag tossed on the side of the road, or watched someone throw their cigarette butts out the car window. You may have even seen mounds of trash sitting in people's yards, or have witnessed someone dumping waste on a dead end street. This is fairly common in the county, according to Pat Johnson, an administrator with the organization Keep Gastonia Beautiful Inc. She's been working with the organization for 28 years, and while she said littering in the area has gotten better in some aspects, there's still so much more work to be done. Keep Gastonia Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, a national organization aimed at cleaning up roads and highways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.