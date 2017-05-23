Stanley man charged with attempted murder

A Stanley man has been charged with attempted murder after breaking and entering into a Gaston County man's house. Christian Taylor Martin, 16, is accused of conspiring to commit felony larceny and breaking and entering into a home in Springbrook Circle near Gastonia between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on May 16. Police say he did so with the intent to commit larceny and attempted first-degree murder. According to the warrant for his arrest, Martin conspired with Christopher Jay Roseberry, who has not been booked into Gaston County Jail at this time. Savannah Cameron Hucks, 18, has also been charged with aiding and abetting Martin in committing first-degree burglary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.