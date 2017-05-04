Sheriff: Botched robbery led to mana s death
Deputies now say a man stole guns from his girlfriend's Gastonia home and then pretended to sell them in an attempt to rob people of their money. The man who answered the door at his Painter Lane residence outside of Lincolnton around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, believed Marion Palmer Yarborough and anther man were there to sell him weapons, Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|15 hr
|pat
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|Sat
|Ctek lover
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May 2
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr 11
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Belmont
|60
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC