Selling Gaston County: What property sold

Holly, NC 28120, $166,000 • Ahmed and Hayam Elgowainy to Thang Thi The Vo, property at 316 Mary Carolina Springs Drive, Mt. Holly, NC 28120, $251,000 • Teresa Rowell and Tamara Poteat to Serendipity Solutions, property at 1607 N Main St., Mount Holly, NC 28120, $145,000 • True Homes LLC to Russell and Kelli Buxton, property at 101 Margaret Hoffman Drive, Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.