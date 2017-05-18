Selling Gaston County: What property ...

Selling Gaston County: What property sold

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Holly, NC 28120, $166,000 • Ahmed and Hayam Elgowainy to Thang Thi The Vo, property at 316 Mary Carolina Springs Drive, Mt. Holly, NC 28120, $251,000 • Teresa Rowell and Tamara Poteat to Serendipity Solutions, property at 1607 N Main St., Mount Holly, NC 28120, $145,000 • True Homes LLC to Russell and Kelli Buxton, property at 101 Margaret Hoffman Drive, Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
POTUS Trump haters Sat Will139 2
Selling my nudes May 16 shelby0208 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May 9 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May 7 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May 2 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr '17 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,816 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC