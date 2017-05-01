Police: Sex offender revealed himself at Target
A Gastonia sex offender is back in jail after police say he committed a lewd act in a retail store parking lot. Stephan Leon White has a history of violating the rules set for him when he was placed on the sex offender registry in November 2013.
