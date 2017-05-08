Police: Gastonia man shoots mana s hand

39 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Police say Douglas Blake Stowe II shot into a Spencer Avenue house in the early morning hours of March 26. The bullet from the Ruger .380 caliber handgun struck 58-year-old Carroll Hester in the finger.  The 24-year-old was finally arrested Monday, but not until after he allegedly provided a false name and a different birthday to police officers. Gastonia Police was at Hoffman Road to investigate a drug distribution complaint, and Stowe was found with heroin, a glass pipe, two knives, three hypodermic syringes, four spoons, a set of scales, a pair of pliers and an Altoids container, according to arrest reports.

