Plea expected in a Ponzia scheme

A Gastonia man who is accused of cheating investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars is expected to enter a plea on Thursday morning. Micah Christopher Wilson, 61, was arrested in June 2015 and has been charged with two counts of felony security fraud, two counts of obtaining property by a false pretenses and intimidating a witness.

