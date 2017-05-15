Person dead, man suspected of driving impaired in I-85 crash
One person is dead and another is in critical condition following an Interstate 85 crash early Tuesday morning that police say may have involved an impaired driver. Several open containers of alcohol were spotted in David Antonio Cosby's vehicle following the 12:50 a.m. wreck, according to a Gastonia Police affidavit.
