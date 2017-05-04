Overheard at Ashley Higha s 60-year reunion

Two groups were settled in Saturday at the two pavilions near the water at Gastonia's Rankin Lake Park - one a group of young people taking prom photos, the girls' hair perfectly coiffed, the boys in bow ties and attaching corsages to their lovely dates. Just a few yards away was a much larger group - maybe 150 or more - who had been there and done that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.