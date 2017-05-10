North Carolina pizzeria dishes on its...

North Carolina pizzeria dishes on its special 'labor-inducing' pie

Hawthorne's New York Pizza and Bar has recently gone viral for its pie -- the Buffalo Wing Pizza -- that is rumored to induce labor, and expectant moms are flooding in to get a slice. The owners, Michael and John Adams and Carlo Martinez, told ABC News it has been a roller coaster for them the past few weeks, adding there are "pregnant women galore" coming into the restaurant.

