Murder suspect makes court appearance
That's according to Gastonia police officers and prosecutors, who provided new information in the case against Herbert Lamar Torrence Jr. Torrence, charged with first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Adrian Woods, appeared before a District Court judge for the first time Friday. Torrence, 28, didn't speak aside from answering simple questions from Judge Pennie Thrower.
Gastonia Discussions
|POTUS Trump haters
|May 20
|Will139
|2
|Selling my nudes
|May 16
|shelby0208
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May 9
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May 7
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May 2
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
