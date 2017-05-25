Murder suspect makes court appearance

That's according to Gastonia police officers and prosecutors, who provided new information in the case against Herbert Lamar Torrence Jr. Torrence, charged with first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Adrian Woods, appeared before a District Court judge for the first time Friday. Torrence, 28, didn't speak aside from answering simple questions from Judge Pennie Thrower.

