Man wanted for arson in Gastonia hotel fire

Brandon Dean Philbeck, 31, is wanted in setting the fire at the Budget Inn, located in the 800 block of West Franklin Boulevard. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the side of the two-story hotel when firefighters arrived, just after 6 p.m. It took 27 firefighters around 15 minutes to extinguish the flames.

