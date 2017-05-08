Man stabbed at Gastonia hotel
Drops of blood lined the outdoor hallway outside Room 217 at the Mid-Town Motor Inn, where a man was stabbed at the Gastonia hotel made famous by a Hollywood motion picture. Gastonia Police have released few details about the altercation reported at 2:51 p.m. Monday.
