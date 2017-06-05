Man charged with murder in Gaston County shooting
According to Gastonia Police, 28-year-old Herbert Lamar Torrence Jr. was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Adrian Woods. Police said they responded to a call around 3:36 a.m. Wednesday and found Woods on the ground near his truck.
