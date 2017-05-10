Man arrested on drug charges, resisti...

Man arrested on drug charges, resisting officer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A Gastonia man has been charged with resisting a public officer, misdemeanor larceny, carrying a concealed weapon and various drug charges. Hugh Dorsey Chandler, 24, was arrested by Belmont police on Friday while allegedly in possession of methamphetamine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know anything about custom knives May 9 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May 7 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May 2 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr '17 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar '17 Blondie1973 13
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Mar '17 Belmont 60
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,075 • Total comments across all topics: 281,009,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC