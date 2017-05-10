Man arrested on drug charges, resisting officer
A Gastonia man has been charged with resisting a public officer, misdemeanor larceny, carrying a concealed weapon and various drug charges. Hugh Dorsey Chandler, 24, was arrested by Belmont police on Friday while allegedly in possession of methamphetamine.
