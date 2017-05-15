Man arrested for robbery during illeg...

Man arrested for robbery during illegal poker games

A Gastonia man has been arrested for the robbery of an elderly woman who was running illegal poker games.  Ralph Delane Cunningham Jr., 40, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, conspiring to commit a robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.  According to police, Cunningham entered the residence of two elderly women between 10 p.m. and midnight near Cherryville on March 21 with the intent to rob them. He allegedly conspired with another person, Detra Latoshia Tate, for the robbery.

