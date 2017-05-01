Man allegedly sold drugs near Gastoni...

Man allegedly sold drugs near Gastonia middle school

Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A man has been arrested on a slew of drug charges, including maintaining a house to sell drugs within 1,000 feet from a Gastonia middle school.  According to police documents, 34-year-old Larry Darnell Pressley had 25 dosage units of heroin, 2.1 grams of cocaine and 5.1 grams of methamphetamine when he was arrested Tuesday, all of which are felony offenses. He also was charged with allegedly possessing Clonazepam, Oxycodone and scales and baggies, which are all misdemeanor allegations.  Additionally, he stands accused of repackaging the heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine into individual packets so he could sell them.

