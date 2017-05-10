Man accused of breaking into home, committed armed robbery
A Charlotte man is accused of breaking into a home, restraining three people and robbing them, according to police records. Vontrez Daquan Springs, 20, was booked into Gaston County Jail Sunday on a $501,000 bond for the charges he's accused of after being arrested by Gasoline Police early Sunday morning. According to police, on Jan. 18 this year between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. Springs broke into a home located on Robinwood Road in Gastonia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May 9
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May 7
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May 2
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Belmont
|60
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC