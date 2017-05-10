Man accused of breaking into home, committed armed robbery

A Charlotte man is accused of breaking into a home, restraining three people and robbing them, according to police records. Vontrez Daquan Springs, 20, was booked into Gaston County Jail Sunday on a $501,000 bond for the charges he's accused of after being arrested by Gasoline Police early Sunday morning. According to police, on Jan. 18 this year between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. Springs broke into a home located on Robinwood Road in Gastonia.

