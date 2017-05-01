Lincoln County fire district tax increases on county agenda
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing this evening regarding proposed tax increases in the Denver, East Lincoln and Union fire districts. The Union Volunteer Fire Department has requested a tax increase of 3.5 cents per $100 of property value, which is by far the most significant proposal of the three.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|10 hr
|jlom
|1
|Nasty thing
|Apr 11
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar '17
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Penny
|285
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC