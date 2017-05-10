Jim Quick & Coastline kick off downto...

Jim Quick & Coastline kick off downtown concerts

The Rockin' with Rotary Summer Concert Series begins Thursday, May 11, in downtown Gastonia at the Rotary Pavailion presented by the Gastonia East Rotary Club. DJ Johnny B will get the evening started at 6 p.m. with a variety of dance tunes.

