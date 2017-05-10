Highland Mini Mart offering groceries...

Highland Mini Mart offering groceries, hot food in west Gastonia

51 min ago

A pair of entrepreneurs are catering to a long underserved Gastonia neighborhood with a new business that offers both groceries and hot food off a grill. Residents of Gastonia's historic Highland community have been buzzing for some time about what's going up at the corner of Highland Street and Rankin Avenue.

Gastonia, NC

