Highland Mini Mart offering groceries, hot food in west Gastonia
A pair of entrepreneurs are catering to a long underserved Gastonia neighborhood with a new business that offers both groceries and hot food off a grill. Residents of Gastonia's historic Highland community have been buzzing for some time about what's going up at the corner of Highland Street and Rankin Avenue.
