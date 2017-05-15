graphic

Friday May 12 Read more: WBTV

The 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run in Gaston County is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 12. The run will begin at the Dixie Village Shopping Center on West Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia and will end at Regal Cinemas on East Franklin Boulevard. During the run, local officers and Special Olympic athletes carry the Flame of Hope, which signifies the opening of the Special Olympic North Carolina Summer Games on June 2 in Raleigh.

