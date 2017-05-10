Gastoniaa s proposed budget calls for no hike in taxes, fees
If residents agree, it will likely stem from the fact that the city has no plans to increase the money they pay out of pocket for everything from taxes to utility fees. City Council members got their first look at the proposed budget this month, after staff members spent weeks hashing it out.
