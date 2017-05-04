Gastonia woman claims to have found worm in Bojangles food Read Story Xavier Walton
A local woman took to social media to warn others after finding what she thought was a maggot in Bojangles rice. "A maggot is what I first thought and I'm like, 'Oh my goodness!'" said Porche Littlejohn.
