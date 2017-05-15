Gastonia police officers to be equipp...

Gastonia police officers to be equipped with body cameras this summer

Every one of the officers within the Gastonia Police Department will likely be equipped with a body camera by the middle of this summer. City leaders made it a top priority earlier this year to finally outfit each member of their police force with the devices.

