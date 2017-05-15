Gastonia police officers to be equipped with body cameras this summer
Every one of the officers within the Gastonia Police Department will likely be equipped with a body camera by the middle of this summer. City leaders made it a top priority earlier this year to finally outfit each member of their police force with the devices.
