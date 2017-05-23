Gastonia man tries to flee cops in car

A Gastonia man has been charged with attempting to flee and elude arrest after he sped away from Bessemer City Police. Robert Anthony Robertson, 66, was arrested Tuesday evening after police say he was driving recklessly on Garrison Boulevard and South York Boulevard. According to a magistrate's order, Robertson was driving carelessly and without regard for the safety and rights of others. Police say Robertson went through the intersection at Garrison and South York while the light was red in his direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.