Gastonia man tries to flee cops in car
A Gastonia man has been charged with attempting to flee and elude arrest after he sped away from Bessemer City Police. Robert Anthony Robertson, 66, was arrested Tuesday evening after police say he was driving recklessly on Garrison Boulevard and South York Boulevard. According to a magistrate's order, Robertson was driving carelessly and without regard for the safety and rights of others. Police say Robertson went through the intersection at Garrison and South York while the light was red in his direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|POTUS Trump haters
|May 20
|Will139
|2
|Selling my nudes
|May 16
|shelby0208
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May 9
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May 7
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May 2
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC