Gastonia man pleads guilty in scheme
A man accused of running a Ponzi scheme that cheated seven Gastonia residents out of $524,000 will not go to prison after reaching a plea agreement with the District Attorney's Office on Thursday. Micah Christopher Wilson pleaded guilty to obtaining property by false pretenses, felony security fraud, assault and attempting to intimidate a witness.
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|POTUS Trump haters
|May 20
|Will139
|2
|Selling my nudes
|May 16
|shelby0208
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May 9
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May 7
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May 2
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
