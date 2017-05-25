Gastonia man pleads guilty in scheme

Gastonia man pleads guilty in scheme

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A man accused of running a Ponzi scheme that cheated seven Gastonia residents out of $524,000 will not go to prison after reaching a plea agreement with the District Attorney's Office on Thursday. Micah Christopher Wilson pleaded guilty to obtaining property by false pretenses, felony security fraud, assault and attempting to intimidate a witness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
POTUS Trump haters May 20 Will139 2
Selling my nudes May 16 shelby0208 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May 9 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May 7 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May 2 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr '17 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,437 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC