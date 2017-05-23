Gastonia man charged with early-morni...

Gastonia man charged with early-morning killing

Police have charged a Gastonia man with killing a man trying to remove his truck from a ditch early Wednesday morning. Herbert Lamar Torrence, 28, of 1039 Parkview Drive, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Adrian Woods.

