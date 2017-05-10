Gastonia man charged with attempted first-degree murder
David William Pace, 45, allegedly assaulted a woman through strangulation, causing serious bodily injuries. According to police documents, Pace strangled the woman continuously, causing her to lose consciousness multiple times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
