Gastonia lawyer receives reprimand Updated at

Eddie Meeks received a reprimand from the Grievance Committee of the North Carolina State Bar after the committee considered grievances filed by three individuals. The individuals remain anonymous in the formal reprimand sent to Meeks. According to the letter, one former client of Meeks alleged they had paid Meeks $1,500 for representation through his firm, the Law Office of Eddie L. Meeks, but Meeks withdrew the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.