Gastonia homicide linked to alleged g...

Gastonia homicide linked to alleged gang members in Thursday's FBI bust

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: WBTV

Indictment papers released Thursday show two alleged gang members with the United Blood Nation are accused of killing 29-year-old Cheeontah Howard at a Gastonia motel. Lamonte Lloyd and Tiquan Powell are charged with Howard's death from February 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
POTUS Trump haters May 20 Will139 2
Selling my nudes May 16 shelby0208 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May 9 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May 7 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May 2 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr '17 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Gaston County was issued at May 24 at 5:40PM EDT

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,850 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC