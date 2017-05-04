Gastonia councilman wants perspective from residents Updated at

Gastonia councilman wants perspective...

Gastonia councilman wants perspective from residents

Gastonia City Councilman David Humphries said he has gotten good vibes from Town Hall meetings his peers have held over the past year and a half with local residents. The public meetings, independent of regular City Council sessions, often have Gastonia department heads present and allow taxpayers more time to open up about what city issues might be on their mind.

Gastonia, NC

