Gastonia 13 mins ago 6:36 p.m.Thief stole thousands of dollars in jewelry, still on the loose

Thursday May 4

A thief in Gastonia remains on the loose after police said they steal thousands of dollars in jewelry and other items from a house a week ago. Among the items police are looking for include two gold rings, a pair of diamond stud earrings and a commemorative coin collection.

