Former LTN columnist's influence still being felt

Monday May 15

It was the tin mines and her husband's job as an engineer that first brought Gladys Mason Childs to Lincolnton from South Africa. While in Lincolnton, Childs breathed life into local theater, including the inception, planning and organization of the original productions of "Thunder Over Carolina."

