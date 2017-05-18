Fentanyl poses risk in opioid epidemic

Fighting the opioid epidemic may prove to be a difficult fight, but Gastonia Police say the battle is made even tougher as people mix dangerous drugs together. An officer in Ohio nearly died this month after he came into contact with the opioid fentanyl, according to CBS News. Elsewhere, overdoses have been reported in Georgia, Alabama and Ohio after users consumed "gray death," a nickname for a street drug consisting of of heroin, fentanyl, carfentanyl and a synthetic opioid called U-47700.

