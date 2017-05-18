Fentanyl poses risk in opioid epidemic
Fighting the opioid epidemic may prove to be a difficult fight, but Gastonia Police say the battle is made even tougher as people mix dangerous drugs together. An officer in Ohio nearly died this month after he came into contact with the opioid fentanyl, according to CBS News. Elsewhere, overdoses have been reported in Georgia, Alabama and Ohio after users consumed "gray death," a nickname for a street drug consisting of of heroin, fentanyl, carfentanyl and a synthetic opioid called U-47700.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|POTUS Trump haters
|21 hr
|Will139
|2
|Selling my nudes
|May 16
|shelby0208
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May 9
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May 7
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May 2
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC