Faith leaders gather to discuss opioids
Gaston County faith leaders gathered at a Gastonia church Thursday to learn how they could approach the opioid epidemic that continues to grip the nation. In addition to Gastonia Councilman Robert Kellogg, Police Chief Robert Helton and Phoenix Counseling CEO Kevin Oliver - people who have continued to vocally express an interest in fighting addiction, two people relayed their own battles with opioids at Bethlehem Church.
