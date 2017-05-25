Faith leaders gather to discuss opioids

Faith leaders gather to discuss opioids

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Gaston County faith leaders gathered at a Gastonia church Thursday to learn how they could approach the opioid epidemic that continues to grip the nation. In addition to Gastonia Councilman Robert Kellogg, Police Chief Robert Helton and Phoenix Counseling CEO Kevin Oliver - people who have continued to vocally express an interest in fighting addiction, two people relayed their own battles with opioids at Bethlehem Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
POTUS Trump haters May 20 Will139 2
Selling my nudes May 16 shelby0208 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May 9 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May 7 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May 2 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr '17 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,513 • Total comments across all topics: 281,281,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC