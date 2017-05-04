Deputies: Man trying to sell stolen g...

Deputies: Man trying to sell stolen guns killed in shootout

Read more: WMBF

North Carolina detectives say an effort to sell stolen guns left one of the dealers dead after a woman came out of hiding with her gun blazing. Multiple media organizations reported Sunday that 51-year-old Marion Yarborough was found dead in the front yard of a Lincolnton home on Saturday afternoon.

