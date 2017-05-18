Crime 28 mins ago 10:09 p.m.Police lo...

Crime 28 mins ago 10:09 p.m.Police looking for alleged flasher at Gastonia Walmart

Monday May 15 Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

For the second time in a little more than a week, police in Gastonia are investigating a case of indecent exposure in a popular store's parking lot. On Friday, a woman called authorities complaining she saw a man masturbating in the parking lot of the Walmart on North Myrtle School Road.

